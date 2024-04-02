Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 2.3% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.63.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $175.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

