Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after acquiring an additional 781,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 436,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $202.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.96 and its 200 day moving average is $189.85. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

