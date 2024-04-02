Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $178,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

