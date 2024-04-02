Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

