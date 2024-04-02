Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.01 and its 200 day moving average is $146.39.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

