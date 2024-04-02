Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.27 and its 200 day moving average is $209.46. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

