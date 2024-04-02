Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

