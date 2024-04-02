Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up 3.4% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQE opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $69.04 and a 52 week high of $89.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

