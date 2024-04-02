Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,759 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,734 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.