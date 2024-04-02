Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Bank of America increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BWXT opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

