Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 152,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.6 %

TMHC opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

