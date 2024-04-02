Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.35. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

