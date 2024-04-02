Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 386,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,885 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $125.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.48 and a 200 day moving average of $114.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

