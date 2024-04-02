Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,895 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cognex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognex by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,282 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 173,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

