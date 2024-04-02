Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

NYSE ARMK opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.90%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

