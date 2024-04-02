Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 60,050 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,050 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ TER opened at $112.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.58. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

