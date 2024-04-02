Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 14,513 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 19,070.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,584 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,462,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vistra by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $73.07.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

