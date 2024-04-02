Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VNQ stock opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

