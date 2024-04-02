Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 65,982 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equity Residential by 61.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Equity Residential by 128.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Equity Residential by 12.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,636,000 after buying an additional 82,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.04.

Equity Residential Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

