Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FNCL opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.