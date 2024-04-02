Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 46,175 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.71.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

