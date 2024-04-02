Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.