Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $127.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $572.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

