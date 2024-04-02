Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

