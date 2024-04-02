Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,546,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,821 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $196,750,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,038,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $39.97.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

