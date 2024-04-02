Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,825 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEMA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS JEMA opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.