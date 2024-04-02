Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $239.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.46. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.13 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.