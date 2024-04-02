Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 671,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,209,000 after buying an additional 182,906 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,605,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.03.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

