Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,812 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,657,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $364.08 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

