Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,068 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $115.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

