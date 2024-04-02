Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $108.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

