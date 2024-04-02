Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,808,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $248.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.