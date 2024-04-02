Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 367,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $95,664,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $278.22 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.44.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

