Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 133.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after acquiring an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.56 and a 200 day moving average of $152.41. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $295.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

