Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $25.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

