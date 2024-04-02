Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $240,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73.

