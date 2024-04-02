Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after buying an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,237 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

