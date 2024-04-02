Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,247 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

IUSB stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

