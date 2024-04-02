Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $189.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

