Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

