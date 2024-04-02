Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,933,000 after buying an additional 1,925,722 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,892,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,116 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $208.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

