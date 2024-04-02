Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $354.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.52. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

