Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $435,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,503 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 31.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,925 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 61,788 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,461,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,461,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.97, for a total transaction of $4,504,008.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,910.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 726,615 shares of company stock valued at $112,038,692. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $252.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.54 and its 200 day moving average is $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 933.74 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.