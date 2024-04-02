Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.12.

Shares of LOW opened at $249.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

