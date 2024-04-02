Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $15,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at $279,996,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,484 shares of company stock worth $126,630,341 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

WDAY stock opened at $272.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

