Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

