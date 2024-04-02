Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $493.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.81 and its 200-day moving average is $403.64. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $498.10.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.79.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

