Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $33.18 Million Investment in Jpmorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jpmorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 626,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,176,000. Jpmorgan Active Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Separately, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jpmorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,719,000.

Jpmorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JBND opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. Jpmorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32.

