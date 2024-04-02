Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

MAR stock opened at $251.33 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $256.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

