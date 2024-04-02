Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Teleflex by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Teleflex by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $222.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

